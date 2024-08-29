GM’s BrightDrop division, launched in 2021 to produce and market new all-electric commercial vans, is being folded into the Chevrolet banner and its vehicles will carry the bowtie logo.

The company says the move allows it to leverage Chevrolet's wider dealer network to attract new companies with commercial fleets.

No more Zevo

Current Brightdrop models on the market include the Zevo 400 and 600, with the numbers representing each model’s approximate cargo space (in cubic feet). As of the 2025 model-year, these will be renamed the Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and 600.

GM's Brightdrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans | Photo: General Motors

Both vehicles will continue to be built at GM's CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

“Instead of expanding just BrightDrop dealers, we have the best fleet and commercial dealer organization out there now with Chevrolet dealers. So it just made sense to leverage that expertise and that scale to really take BrightDrop to the next level,” Sandor Piszar, VP of GM Envolve (which is the automaker’s fleet and commercial arm), told Automotive News magazine.

He added that “It really does help serve our customers by having an established network in place now for sales and service support. We’ve got Chevrolet dealers in every community across the country. That scale will then just bring greater opportunity for us to have more product available for our customers.”

GM sold 746 BrightDrop vans in the United States in the first half of 2024.

Chevrolet-badged BrightDrop vans will go into production in October.