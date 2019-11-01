Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a Little Skin

It’s no longer any kind of a secret that the name Hummer is making a return, and it’s also widely known it will take the form of an all-electric pickup truck and almost surely with a GMC badge on the back. Today General Motors’ truck division confirmed the news: the Hummer name will live again next year and run on an electric powertrain.

The manufacturer has released four short videos that it will feature during Super Bowl LIV next Sunday. We're most interested, however, in the technical data announced: 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a 0-97 km/h time of 3 seconds. Fans won't have to wait long either. The product will be unveiled in May, according to the automaker's announcement.

GMC hasn't divulged anything else about the Hummer, which will go on sale in the fall of 2021, but it has confirmed that it will be a truck. The Hummer's front grille, which is shown in all four videos, largely retains the brand's signature look that was known before it closed in 2010. A GMC logo appears under the large, bright grille above the tow hooks. Note that it's smaller than the Hummer's. GM has confirmed, however, that the Hummer designation will be used on a par with the Sierra and other nameplates within the GMC family.

The power and performance figures provided currently have no match in any product in the industry, and they highlight the incredible capabilities that an electric powertrain can offer. GMC has not specified whether this technical data will be the same for each variant. In fact, at this point, we have no idea what the lineup will look like. We’ll also have to wait before we have any idea of the pricing grid.

GMC said in a statement that the electric Hummer will be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which will be dedicated solely to building electric vehicles and components. It’s also expected the plant will produce a Cadillac SUV, the future vehicle that will replace the Chevrolet Bolt and other. A battery factory announced last year, to be located in Youngstown, Ohio, could serve the Hummer.

The electric Hummer will be unveiled on May 20.

You May Also Like

The Hummer name’s return to be confirmed during Super Bowl

The Hummer name’s return to be confirmed during Super Bowl

The return of the Hummer name within the GM family will be made official during the next Super Bowl. Rumours are pointing to the name being used to designate...

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil

Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian ...

The new Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV gets its Canadian premiere at the 2020 Montreal Auto Show. The model should be available on the market later thi...

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

GM Confirms It Will Deliver an Electric Pickup by Fall 2021

Not wanting to be left behind by Ford and especially Tesla after the latter’s presentation of the Cybertruck all-electric pickup, General Motors has confirme...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Chevrolet Silverado
GM Issues Second Recall Related to Same Braki...
Article
Frankfurt Motor Show, 2019
The Frankfurt Auto Show is Moving Elsewhere
Article
The First Result of Ford and Rivian’s Partner...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 