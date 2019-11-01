It’s no longer any kind of a secret that the name Hummer is making a return, and it’s also widely known it will take the form of an all-electric pickup truck and almost surely with a GMC badge on the back. Today General Motors’ truck division confirmed the news: the Hummer name will live again next year and run on an electric powertrain.

The manufacturer has released four short videos that it will feature during Super Bowl LIV next Sunday. We're most interested, however, in the technical data announced: 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a 0-97 km/h time of 3 seconds. Fans won't have to wait long either. The product will be unveiled in May, according to the automaker's announcement.

GMC hasn't divulged anything else about the Hummer, which will go on sale in the fall of 2021, but it has confirmed that it will be a truck. The Hummer's front grille, which is shown in all four videos, largely retains the brand's signature look that was known before it closed in 2010. A GMC logo appears under the large, bright grille above the tow hooks. Note that it's smaller than the Hummer's. GM has confirmed, however, that the Hummer designation will be used on a par with the Sierra and other nameplates within the GMC family.

The power and performance figures provided currently have no match in any product in the industry, and they highlight the incredible capabilities that an electric powertrain can offer. GMC has not specified whether this technical data will be the same for each variant. In fact, at this point, we have no idea what the lineup will look like. We’ll also have to wait before we have any idea of the pricing grid.

GMC said in a statement that the electric Hummer will be built at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which will be dedicated solely to building electric vehicles and components. It’s also expected the plant will produce a Cadillac SUV, the future vehicle that will replace the Chevrolet Bolt and other. A battery factory announced last year, to be located in Youngstown, Ohio, could serve the Hummer.

The electric Hummer will be unveiled on May 20.