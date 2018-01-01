John Hennessey is a fan of excess. His company, Texas-based engine maker Hennessey Performance Engineering, has just launched a massive seven-seat SUV delivering more than 1,000 hp from its powertrain. The Mammoth 1000, so named to evoke the power of its engine of course, relegates high-performance models like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to the rank of a child's toy!

Though a utility model, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is actually built from a Ram TRX pickup truck. The company extended that model’s cab to the rear hatch, a modification that allows for a particularly long rear side window. In addition, the interior has front and centre bucket seats and a bench seat in the back. Naturally, the cargo area behind that is substantial.

Designed for off-roading, the Mammoth geta a suspension is raised by 6.4 cm and features a front-end leveling kit. Its 20-inch, 10-spoke Hennessey wheels are shod with 35-inch tires, and to see well in the dark, the front bumper features multiple LED headlights.

Like the pickup truck of the same name that Hennessey introduced in January, the SUV is powered by a 6.2L supercharger V8 modified by the Texas company. Some major transformation work has brought output from 310 to 1,012 hp, with torque jumping from 319 to 969 lb-ft That's enough to propel this behemoth from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.2 very hair-raising seconds. In comparison, the also-nuts Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat needs 3.5 seconds to do the same!

With a price starting at $375,000 USD, the Mammoth SUV will remain an exclusive toy for the well-healed, to say the least. No more than 20 units will be produced (Hennessey had announced the production of 200 units of the pickup truck of the same name).

