John Hennessey is a fan of excess. His company, Texas-based engine maker Hennessey Performance Engineering, has just launched a massive seven-seat SUV delivering more than 1,000 hp from its powertrain. The Mammoth 1000, so named to evoke the power of its engine of course, relegates high-performance models like the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to the rank of a child's toy!

Though a utility model, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 is actually built from a Ram TRX pickup truck. The company extended that model’s cab to the rear hatch, a modification that allows for a particularly long rear side window. In addition, the interior has front and centre bucket seats and a bench seat in the back. Naturally, the cargo area behind that is substantial.

Designed for off-roading, the Mammoth geta a suspension is raised by 6.4 cm and features a front-end leveling kit. Its 20-inch, 10-spoke Hennessey wheels are shod with 35-inch tires, and to see well in the dark, the front bumper features multiple LED headlights.

Photo: Hennessey Hennessey badge

Like the pickup truck of the same name that Hennessey introduced in January, the SUV is powered by a 6.2L supercharger V8 modified by the Texas company. Some major transformation work has brought output from 310 to 1,012 hp, with torque jumping from 319 to 969 lb-ft That's enough to propel this behemoth from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.2 very hair-raising seconds. In comparison, the also-nuts Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat needs 3.5 seconds to do the same!

With a price starting at $375,000 USD, the Mammoth SUV will remain an exclusive toy for the well-healed, to say the least. No more than 20 units will be produced (Hennessey had announced the production of 200 units of the pickup truck of the same name).

