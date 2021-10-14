The Honda HR-V debuted in North America in 2015 for the 2016 model-year and for 2022, Honda has given it an updated look for the European and other global markets. We've previously shared images of that model, with the caveat that while the North American version still to come could be quite similar, it might not be.

Now, Honda has shared a couple of sketches of the 2023 HR-V coming our way, and in terms of styling, we're looking at something pretty different than the version produced for the Old Continent. Of course, this is only a sketch and not the final version, so we’ll have to wait and see for sure.

See also: The Next Honda HR-V for North America Won’t Be Like the Model Shown in Shanghai

Still, we're starting to get an idea of what's in store.

The new HR-V for 2023 doesn't seem to take on the exterior look of the hybrid version sold in Europe. This could mean that our variant will be more spacious. Will we see a model based on the new Civic's platform? The current HR-V is built on the structure that served the Fit subcompact, which has unfortunately disappeared from our catalog.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda HR-V, three-quarters rear

If that's the case, we could find the Civic's powertrains used for the HR-V, which would be a good thing, because the current version isn’t exactly a beast. Both the Civic’s 2.0L 4-cylinder (158 hp) and 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder (180 hp) would necessarily make the HR-V's driving experience more dynamic. As for a possible hybrid version, we won't hold our breath for Canada. Why? Because the American market has a hybrid version of the CR-V, but not ours. Honda may follow the same strategy with the HR-V.

We may know more soon, because Honda Canada invited us to a virtual meeting to announce its plans and directions.

We can also expect more images of the next HR-V to pop up in the coming weeks and months, followed by an official presentation sometime later in the year, all with a view to a debut later in 2022.