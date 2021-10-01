These days, the trend in SUV-land, as seen throughout the industry, is to offer versions designed for extreme off-road driving - or at least, versions that LOOK like they'd be able to venture further off the beaten path.

A few weeks ago, Honda introduced a trim called TrailSport for its Passport model. We knew it would be extended to other models in the lineup. This time, it's the Passport's big brother, the Pilot, that receives the offroad treatment.

As you might expect, the approach is very similar. It includes some appropriate cosmetic tweaks, as well as a slight suspension upgrade.

Honda claims that the raised suspension provides an additional 0.6 inches of ground clearance. The new TrailSport version is also equipped with black 18-inch wheels and more aggressive tires. The black cladding over the wheel arches is more pronounced. On the grille, the bar that crosses from side to side is black rather than the usual chrome. And, of course, there are TrailSport logos, prominently displayed on the tailgate and also on the seats inside.

The Trailsport version of the Pilot is already available on the Honda Canada website. It comes after the Sport and EX-L Navi versions, but before the Touring (seven- or eight-seat) and Black Edition models.

The price is $51,620. The base model is available for $46,120.