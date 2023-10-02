Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Teases Possible New Electric SUV Concept

Possible new EV concept teased by Honda
Photo: YouTube / Honda
After the debut of the Prologue in 2024, Honda is set to debut another EV for 2025 Automotive expert , Updated:

Having just presented its first electric vehicle, the 2024 Prologue, Honda has now teased a possible second electric model. This one’s also an SUV, and it was shown briefly in a short video, with the caption ”Fictional model”. 

The clips extols the company's achievements in greener solutions, from showing the brand's first affordable models (equipped with the CVCC engine not offered in Canada), the Insight (first hybrid car to reach the market in 1999 (yes, before the Toyota Prius)), Formula 1 efforts with hybrid solutions and even the company's work with flying electric cars. 

Honda EV concept
Honda EV concept
Photo: YouTube (Honda)

Towards the end, we see a concept vehicle that bears a strong resemblance to the e:N 2 design study presented in November 2022. It quickly transforms, however, taking the form of an SUV different from the Prologue. It’s a model whose design is clearly that of a prototype at present. 

See also: Honda Previews Four New Electric Models at Shanghai Motor Show

The company plans to offer 30 new electric models worldwide by 2030. Honda is aiming for carbon neutrality in 2050, but by 2040 it wants to sell only electric models. If it's going to get there, we'll have to start seeing other models appear. So fictional it may be, but we could get a real one.

Honda might be late to the start of the race to electrification, but it intends to be among the leaders by the time the finish line comes into sight.

