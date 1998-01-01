Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A $15 Million Island Home with Built-In Car Wash Is for Sale

We recently shared with you the story of a $12 million house for sale, a house that includes a garage able to accommodate 50 cars.

For any car lover, this is THE dream. Well, here’s another gem of a home that can get you dreaming. This time, it's a mansion built on an island and accessible via a tunnel that has an automated car wash, no less. The complex is located in Minnesota.

It’s madness, of course. And the asking price for this bit of madness is $15 million. Its garage can’t fit 50 vehicles, however. It only has 8 spaces.

According to the listing posted on Realtor.com, the garage is the big draw. The complex is accessed via a tunnel that runs under the island. There, the owner can park their car in the huge garage, or wash it first, before taking an elevator to enter the main property.

And that property includes a dream house built on a private island. Ironically, the residence has fewer bedrooms than it does garages. Only... five. It's still impressive at 13,949 sq ft, and there's no shortage of space inside, as you can imagine.

La maison au Minnesota, img. 1
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 1

A 12-person movie room, a room for poker games with friends, a workout room, a sauna and a relaxation room can be found by touring the rooms. Some of them are truly spectacular.

The original owner was a businessman from the Minnesota area. He was jailed in 2012 for illegal manoeuvring to pay less than $8,000 in taxes in a year when he made $28 million. According to a report at the time by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, $5 million that was used to finance the mansion came from a falsely reported business expense. The house's renovation project fell apart during the court proceedings, leaving the property incomplete. It was then sold for the relatively paltry sum of $1.9 million, after which a developer finished the project.

Unfortunately, no photos are provided of the 8-car garage and the integrated car wash.

This piques our curiosity even more. By the way, how much is this week’s lottery jackpot?

La maison au Minnesota, img. 2
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 2
La maison au Minnesota, img. 3
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 3
La maison au Minnesota, img. 4
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 4
La maison au Minnesota, img. 5
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 5
La maison au Minnesota, img. 6
Photo: Realtor.com
La maison au Minnesota, img. 6

