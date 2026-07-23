Patent Filing Shows Hyundai Off-Roader Is Moving Ahead

The Hyundai Group seems unable not to get talked about lately. That’s what happens when you’re arguably the most dynamic automaker in the business. Genesis is making noises about both a Volcano line of high-end performance models and a possible subcompact EV; Kia has confirmed the GT version of its brand-new EV5 and is readying the launch of its small EV3 here in Canada; and Hyundai, well they’re moving along with development of its bold new off-road-ready SUV concept.

Indeed, Hyundai’s foray into traditional body-on-frame off-roaders has taken a step forward, which we know via the posting online of design patent documents filed with India’s Intellectual Property Office. First spotted and shared by MotorTrend and RushLane, they reveal a production-refined version of the chunky Boulder Concept that featured in a surprise debut at the New York Auto Show back in March.

Hyundai’s first-ever dedicated ladder-frame architecture is evidently moving steadily toward assembly lines. Designed to underpin both a boxy 4x4 SUV aimed squarely at established heavyweights like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, as well as a midsize pickup truck to rival the Toyota Tacoma, the flexible platform represents a major brand expansion.

| Photo: Hyundai

The Boulder concept presented by Hyundai at the 2026 New York Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Some changes

While the patent drawings show designers have retained the Boulder's military-inspired silhouette, upright stance and wide-hipped fenders, several details have been updated for purposes of the model actually being buildable and driveable in the real world.

In front, the concept’s radical clamshell hood has been replaced with a flush, standardized hood line; the front end also adopts narrow slot grilles and stacked LED lighting flanked by vertical daytime running lights.

We also spot production-friendly door handles, real-world side mirrors, functional tow hooks and skid plate elements.

As for the overlanding elements, the patent replaces roof-mounted floodlights with a large, functional roof platform accompanied by limb-riser cables designed to shield the windshield from branches during trail driving.

Kia involvement?

Notably, the patent application lists both Hyundai and Kia, reinforcing speculation that the underlying ladder-frame platform will spawn an entire family of rugged vehicles across Hyundai Motor Group brands.

Mechanically, the platform is engineered to support a wide array of propulsion systems, spanning traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids, full EVs and range-extender setups. The closed-off centre grille panel in the patent drawings hints that an electric or hybrid variant could be among the first configurations to break cover.

One last note: Though the upcoming rugged SUV is targeted mainly at North American truck and SUV buyers, with production expected toward the end of the decade, the global patent filing indicates Hyundai is at least securing its intellectual property, if not planning a more global launch for the model.

Le concept Boulder de Hyundai | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers