New York, NY — We witnessed a rare feat at a car show reveal these days: An unveiling of a vehicle that was a total surprise. No leaked information or images, no teasers or clues (although in retrospect, that spinning boulder was one) came forth prior to the on-stage unveiling of the Boulder Concept Study at Hyundai’s stand during the2026 New York Auto Show!

First off, know that the Boulder Concept Study evokes the Korean brand's vision for the design and development of new body-on-frame vehicles, rather than unibody structures, intended for the North American market. Indeed, the Boulder Concept was styled at Hyundai's California design studio.

Venturing into the great outdoors of North America seems to be the challenge awaiting the Boulder Concept, which evokes ruggedness with a style that emulates current segment staples like the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

More to come

Most importantly, this vehicle foreshadows the arrival of a series of new models, including a potential mid-size pickup truck and other vehicles with body-on-frame architecture, which are considered essential to Hyundai's growth in North America. This represents a major development for the Korean brand, which stated that these vehicles will be designed and built according to the needs and expectations of its American clientele.

Hyundai Boulder | Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the Hyundai Boulder concept

With its two-box silhouette, a visual language described as "Art of Steel" by its designers, and Liquid Titanium paint, the Boulder Concept is impressive. The Boulder Concept sits on 37-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, its suspension offers significant travel, and its approach and departure angles are substantial. But for now, those are the only technical details shared by Hyundai regarding its new concept vehicle.

The design team also highlighted the presence of a real-time off-road guidance system, which acts as a teammate guiding the driver over loose or steep terrain.

| Photo: Hyundai

Inside

The interior of the Boulder Concept is just as spectacular, if not more so, than its exterior. Suicide-style (opposing) doors provide access to a modular cabin where four small screens located on the dashboard can be moved laterally along a rail at the discretion of the driver and passengers.

Beyond that, the tailgate is articulated on two hinges, allowing access to the cargo area from either side of the vehicle for added flexibility, and the power rear window can retract into the tailgate to accommodate longer objects. Several grab handles have been integrated into the cabin, and the Boulder Concept is even equipped with four folding tables that can be used during stops to prepare meals or hunting and fishing gear during outdoor excursions.

The Boulder is only a concept for now, but it clearly signals the brand's intentions, and one can bet it will be followed very shortly by eventual production models.

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai

| Photo: Hyundai