Hyundai Ioniq 6: the one that never stops impressing

Since its launch last year, the Ioniq 6 sedan has never ceased to impress. There's the eye-catching design, of course, but the qualities of this car go far beyond its physical appearance. Let's take a look at what makes this model such an award winner.

The Design

The design of the Ioniq 6 needs to be talked about because it's bold, something we've come to expect from Hyundai over the years. With its sloping nose, receding rear roof and endless curves, the Ioniq 6 is designed to split the air, and it does so beautifully, as evidenced by its all-electric range of up to 581 kilometres in the rear-wheel-drive configuration. What's more, with a drag coefficient of 0.22, it's in the same class as the most wind-resistant models, such as the Mercedes EQS, Lucid Air and Tesla Model S.

In fact, its styling is often confused with that of a Porsche, a compliment that testifies to the excellent work of our stylists.

Hyundai Ionq 6 - Interior View | Photo: Hyundai

The interior

Inside, the company has taken a bold approach to design, with a minimalist yet ultra-modern and functional layout. The dashboard features a giant screen that actually combines two units: one for driving information (in front of the driver) and one for the multimedia system functions and menus.

The floating centre console includes storage and functions and overhangs a more discreet storage area, concealed closer to the floor, for items less frequently used on the road.

The whole is characterized by solid assembly quality and the use of materials that are both modern and environmentally responsible.

Proven architecture

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is based on the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), an 800-volt architecture that offers a wide range of possibilities, including very fast charging times. Specifically, it is possible to increase the car's energy level from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at a 350 kW maximum power station. At a 50 kW station, it's still possible to recover an impressive 127 kilometres in 20 minutes.

And at home, you can expect to recover 57 km for every hour of charging at a Level 2 terminal.

Range and Power

Range, as mentioned, is an impressive 600 km with rear-wheel drive. Even with AWD, the capacity is 509 km with 18-inch wheels (435 km with 20-inch wheels). We agree that with such capacities, range anxiety is non-existent.

In terms of power, the base version offers 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. With the twin-engine configuration, capacity is increased to 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque, for a more lively performance. The 0-100 km/h time with this configuration is an impressive 5.1 seconds. The time is 7.4 seconds with the base version.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - Duo | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Behind the Wheel

But no matter which configuration you choose, acceleration is brisk and performance is top-notch. Especially once you've reached cruising speed, you'll enjoy a remarkably quiet ride and a smoothness that's nothing short of exceptional. The Ioniq 6's very low centre of gravity also ensures optimal handling when you decide to attack the road.

The Bottom Line

All in all, when you look at the qualities of this car, you realize that Hyundai has delivered a future classic with this model.