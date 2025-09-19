Hyundai Unveils New 2026 NHL Edition Palisade

Hyundai has unveiled a limited-edition version of its new 2026 NHL Hybrid Palisade.

Fall is here, the leaves are changing colors, and ice rinks across the country are opening for the season. Hyundai has chosen this time of year to unveil a new model: the 2026 NHL Edition Palisade Hybrid.

Designed to appeal to hockey fans and families seeking comfort and technology, this exclusive model further solidifies the partnership between the Korean brand and the National Hockey League.

Building on the success of the Santa Fe NHL, Hyundai is now offering an even more limited-edition model. Only 500 of these 2026 Palisade Hybrids will be produced. It will be finished in an exclusive cream white matte paint to set it apart.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Interior NHL | Photo: Hyundai Canada

Inside, it features anthracite gray Nappa leather seats, a first for the Palisade lineup. Luxwood door sills, custom floor mats, and accessories in the buyer's favorite team colors complete the customization. Hyundai is also offering each buyer a special-edition YETI cooler and a chance to go behind the scenes at the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Under the hood, the NHL Hybrid Palisade features familiar elements. A 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with an electric system delivers 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Its official fuel consumption is 8.1 L/100 km.

Those who need to tow will appreciate its capabilities: It can tow up to 4,000 pounds with the hybrid version or 5,000 pounds with the classic V6.

The NHL Edition has the same features as the most luxurious version, the Ultimate Calligraphy. This includes 21-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, ventilated seats, a head-up display, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system. A digital rearview mirror and a set of surround-view cameras are also standard.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid NHL Edition is available at an MSRP of $68,899, not including $2,100 in transportation and preparation fees. Models will be available online or at dealerships across the network.