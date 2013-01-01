If you own a 2013 or 2014 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai invites you to make a quick trip to the shop. The company has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is issuing a recall on 215,171 2013 and 2014 Sonatas to address a fuel line issue.

The problem affects the fuel lines used with the 2.0L and 2.4L engines. These lines can crack due to heat-related wear and tear, allowing fuel to leak out. A similar campaign was launched in 2020 to address the same problem. So this is another invitation for owners.

According to Hyundai, the problem stems from heat in the engine compartment slowly causing deterioration of the low-pressure fuel lines that run between the primary fuel pump and the high-pressure direct injection pump that delivers fuel to the cylinders. This wear can cause the lines to crack, allowing fuel to leak. If it comes in contact with a hot enough surface, a fire can start. Hyundai says there have been no such cases reported to date.

The campaign covers 2013 and 2014 model-year Sonata sedans. While the number of vehicles being recalled is significant, Hyundai estimates that only about 1 percent of the vehicles covered by the campaign will have a problem. That's at least in part because the 2013 model year was included in the 2020 campaign, but the previous fix doesn't appear to have done the job in all cases.

"Based on warranty records, the subject population includes certain 2013-2014 model year Sonata vehicles involved in Hyundai Recall 189, that after inspection, did not receive a replacement fuel tube as a remedy and vehicles that have not had the recall remedy completed yet," Hyundai wrote in its defect notice.

The automaker added that "If the inspection revealed fuel feed line damage and/or fuel leakage, the fuel tube was replaced. If the fuel feed line did not show signs of damage and/or fuel leak, heat resistant tape was applied at the connection between the low pressure fuel tube and fuel pump.” A fuel leak was noted on a limited number of vehicles that received heat-resistant tape as a solution in the previous campaign.

This time, every vehicle should receive the replacement tube, which should fix the problem for good. Owners of affected models can expect to be notified by July.

And since we're talking about models over four or five years old, it's obvious that many have changed hands since then. If you own a 2013 or 2014 Sonata, you can always check with Hyundai.