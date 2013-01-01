Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Hyundai Recalls 215,171 2013-2014 Sonatas Due to Fuel Line Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If you own a 2013 or 2014 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai invites you to make a quick trip to the shop. The company has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is issuing a recall on 215,171 2013 and 2014 Sonatas to address a fuel line issue.

The problem affects the fuel lines used with the 2.0L and 2.4L engines. These lines can crack due to heat-related wear and tear, allowing fuel to leak out. A similar campaign was launched in 2020 to address the same problem. So this is another invitation for owners.

According to Hyundai, the problem stems from heat in the engine compartment slowly causing deterioration of the low-pressure fuel lines that run between the primary fuel pump and the high-pressure direct injection pump that delivers fuel to the cylinders. This wear can cause the lines to crack, allowing fuel to leak. If it comes in contact with a hot enough surface, a fire can start. Hyundai says there have been no such cases reported to date.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The campaign covers 2013 and 2014 model-year Sonata sedans. While the number of vehicles being recalled is significant, Hyundai estimates that only about 1 percent of the vehicles covered by the campaign will have a problem. That's at least in part because the 2013 model year was included in the 2020 campaign, but the previous fix doesn't appear to have done the job in all cases.

"Based on warranty records, the subject population includes certain 2013-2014 model year Sonata vehicles involved in Hyundai Recall 189, that after inspection, did not receive a replacement fuel tube as a remedy and vehicles that have not had the recall remedy completed yet," Hyundai wrote in its defect notice.

The automaker added that "If the inspection revealed fuel feed line damage and/or fuel leakage, the fuel tube was replaced. If the fuel feed line did not show signs of damage and/or fuel leak, heat resistant tape was applied at the connection between the low pressure fuel tube and fuel pump.” A fuel leak was noted on a limited number of vehicles that received heat-resistant tape as a solution in the previous campaign.

This time, every vehicle should receive the replacement tube, which should fix the problem for good. Owners of affected models can expect to be notified by July.

And since we're talking about models over four or five years old, it's obvious that many have changed hands since then. If you own a 2013 or 2014 Sonata, you can always check with Hyundai.

You May Also Like

Hyundai Recalls Over 390,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Hyundai Recalls Over 390,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Hyundai is issuing two separate recalls over a similar risk, namely an engine compartment fire. In one case, owners are advised to park their vehicles outsid...

NHTSA Looking into 120 Fires in Hyundai and Kia Models

NHTSA Looking into 120 Fires in Hyundai and Kia Models

The NHTSA is looking at 120 cases of fires in 2011-2014 Hyundai and Kia models. The Hyundai Santa Fe and Sonata models and the Kia Optima are the subject of ...

Porsche Recalls Certain 2013-2015 Boxster and Cayman Models

Porsche Recalls Certain 2013-2015 Boxster and Cayman Models

Porsche is voluntarily recalling around 5,000 2013-to-2015 model-year Boxster and Cayman vehicles worldwide, over a potential problem affecting the rear axle...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Sketch de futurs modèles Scout
Volkswagen Confirms It Plans to Bring Back th...
Article
2023 Toyota Highlander
2023 Toyota Highlander Will Lose V6 In Favour...
Article
Carlos Tavares, in December 2021
An EV Battery Shortage Is Possible as Soon as...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 