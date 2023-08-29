Hyundai will recall nearly 38,000 2021-2023 Hyundai Elantra hybrid vehicles to address a potential problem that can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally after the driver releases the brake pedal.

In Canada, 6,014 models are impacted by the campaign.

The problem lies in the software of the engine control unit. It could detect a synchronization fault between the transmission and the drive motor while driving, triggering a “fail-safe” condition that temporarily results in slow, involuntary acceleration after the brake pedal is released.

Transport Canada makes this clear on its website: “This problem can only occur under certain conditions after the vehicle has entered 'fail-safe' mode.”

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, rear Photo: Hyundai

Obviously, a vehicle accelerating unintentionally can increase the risk of an accident, especially if the driver panics and fails to react appropriately.

Hyundai said owners could continue to use their vehicle, as the problem has no impact on the effectiveness of the braking system and does not make the Elantra any less safe in everyday driving situations. What's more, the models feature a function that gives precedence to the brakes if the gas pedal is also depressed at the same time. It's as if the vehicle recognizes that you'd rather stop than accelerate.

Hyundai will notify owners by mail by mid-October, asking them to bring their vehicle to their dealer. Technicians will perform a software update on the engine control unit.

All costs will, of course, be covered by Hyundai.