• Hyundai is recalling 44,396 units of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.

• A problem with the ABS module could cause a fire when the vehicle is stationary.

• The company is working on a solution and will notify owners on what to do before December 26.

Updated on November 2, 2022.

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is being recalled by its Korean maker. In total, 44,396 vehicles are being called back to Hyundai service centres to fix a problem that could cause a fire when the vehicle is parked.

Specifically, a malfunction in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module could cause an electrical short and possibly then an engine fire when the vehicle is stationary. The problem can eventually develop over time, which is why we’re seeing a recall campaign now, four to five years after the model's market debut.

Hyundai has noted four fire-related incidents involving a 2018 Santa Fe Sport. The company says two of the incidents involved models already repaired in a previous recall. The other two involve vehicles that had not been recalled, “inadvertently” so, it claims.

The problem can also occur while the vehicle is in motion. There are no preventive measures that can be taken to guarantee the problem won’t happen. At the same time, the company says that no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with this problem.

Photo: Hyundai 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Exterior design

Hyundai is working on a fix and indicates that owners will be informed by December 26. Until then, it says owners can continue to drive their model, but it recommends they park their vehicle outside and away from structures.

The repair will of course be free of charge and the manufacturer will reimburse owners for any costs incurred during the repair process.

We have contacted Hyundai Canada to find out how many units were affected in here. Here's their clarification and it's a significant one, as the 2018 recall to address to address this problem left out models produced for Canada:

"Certain model year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles produced for sale in Canada and the U.S. were omitted from Recall 218 – U.S. (22V-056) and R0208 - Canada VIN scopes. The subject vehicles are equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System (“ABS”) modules that could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short over time. An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hyundai recommends parking these vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to the nearest Hyundai dealership for replacement of the ABS module fuse.



The revised, total number of vehicles impacted by R0208 (Transport Canada #2022-616) in Canada, including omitted vehicles, is 86,599 and was posted on October 27, 2022.



This remedy will be offered at no cost to all affected customers. In the meantime, customers can input their vehicle identification number (VIN) on Hyundai Canada's website page to detemrine if their vehicle is affected."