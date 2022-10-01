Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Hyundai Recalls 2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs over Fire Risk

•    Hyundai is recalling 44,396 units of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport.

•    A problem with the ABS module could cause a fire when the vehicle is stationary.

•    The company is working on a solution and will notify owners on what to do before December 26.

Updated on November 2, 2022.

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is being recalled by its Korean maker. In total, 44,396 vehicles are being called back to Hyundai service centres to fix a problem that could cause a fire when the vehicle is parked. 

Specifically, a malfunction in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module could cause an electrical short and possibly then an engine fire when the vehicle is stationary. The problem can eventually develop over time, which is why we’re seeing a recall campaign now, four to five years after the model's market debut.  

Hyundai has noted four fire-related incidents involving a 2018 Santa Fe Sport. The company says two of the incidents involved models already repaired in a previous recall. The other two involve vehicles that had not been recalled, “inadvertently” so, it claims. 

The problem can also occur while the vehicle is in motion. There are no preventive measures that can be taken to guarantee the problem won’t happen. At the same time, the company says that no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with this problem. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Exterior design
Photo: Hyundai
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Exterior design

Hyundai is working on a fix and indicates that owners will be informed by December 26. Until then, it says owners can continue to drive their model, but it recommends they park their vehicle outside and away from structures. 

The repair will of course be free of charge and the manufacturer will reimburse owners for any costs incurred during the repair process.

We have contacted Hyundai Canada to find out how many units were affected in here. Here's their clarification and it's a significant one, as the 2018 recall to address to address this problem left out models produced for Canada:

"Certain model year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles produced for sale in Canada and the U.S. were omitted from Recall 218 – U.S. (22V-056) and R0208 - Canada VIN scopes. The subject vehicles are equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System (“ABS”) modules that could malfunction internally and cause an electrical short over time. An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hyundai recommends parking these vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. All owners of the subject vehicles will be notified by first class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to the nearest Hyundai dealership for replacement of the ABS module fuse.
 
The revised, total number of vehicles impacted by R0208 (Transport Canada #2022-616) in Canada, including omitted vehicles, is 86,599 and was posted on October 27, 2022.
 
This remedy will be offered at no cost to all affected customers. In the meantime, customers can input their vehicle identification number (VIN) on Hyundai Canada's website page to detemrine if their vehicle is affected."

You May Also Like

A Large Recall Is Targeting 500,000 Hyundai, Kia Models Over Fire Risk

A Large Recall Is Targeting 500,000 Hyundai, Kia Models O...

Hyundai and Kia will recall nearly 500,000 vehicles due to a fire hazard. The fire hazard is obviously a concern for the companies, which are recommending th...

Upside-Down Gauge Display in 2022 Hyundai Santa Fes Leads to Recall

Upside-Down Gauge Display in 2022 Hyundai Santa Fes Leads...

It’s the world upside down: An unusual problem is affecting some units of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, leading to a recall. A glitch affecting the instrument c...

Hyundai Recalls 26,413 vehicles for Windshield Problem

Hyundai Recalls 26,413 vehicles for Windshield Problem

Hyundai is issuing a recall of over 26,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with the windshield. On some of the Korean automaker's 2020-2021 models, the w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback: Record Sales Total for Octobe...
Article
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept: First Outp...
Article
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept
Ram Will Showcase 1500 Revolution Electric Pi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Old Packard Plant in Detroit Is Being Demolished
The Old Packard Plant in Detr...
Video
Mass Tire Punctures on a California highway
Mass Tire Punctures on a Cali...
Video
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 