Hyundai is to recall 49,719 new-generation 2024 Santa Fe SUVs due to a wiring problem that could lead to airbags deploying randomly. The same defect could cause the airbags not to deploy in the event of a crash.

In both cases, this obviously represents a danger to occupants.

Of the total, 40,144 vehicles are equipped with the gasoline engine only, while 9,575 use the hybrid powertrain offered with the 2024 Santa Fe, which has been completely renewed for this year.

The problem is attributable to a cable harness that can become damaged. It is located along the floor, and the weakness is opposite the second row, on the passenger side. If the damage becomes severe, this is where it can lead to unexpected deployment of the airbags, or even disable them altogether.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, second row | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Recall documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, mention one case where a side airbag unexpectedly deployed in the rear seat. Further investigation revealed eight cases of airbag irregularities since February 5, 2024.

If the problem manifests itself, the airbag warning light may illuminate on the dashboard, indicating that something is amiss; be on the lookout on this side.

Hyundai is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this problem.

The good news is that the repair is not difficult. Hyundai dealers will inspect the wiring harness and fix it so that it does not come into contact with the seat, which is causing the damage. It will be replaced by a slightly shorter harness that will be fixed so that it doesn't come into contact with anything.

Hyundai has begun informing dealers of this situation. Owners will be notified in turn from September 23.