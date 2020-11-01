After providing a glimpse of the Kona N earlier in the week, Hyundai is at it again today, sharing images and a few details of the future Ioniq 5 SUV. Ioniq, recall, is the new electric division created by the Korean automaker.

Already, three models are expected: Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7. The odd (as in, not even) number attached to the Ioniq 5 signifies its SUV format (even numbers refer to cars).

The Ioniq 5 is the first Ioniq vehicle to benefit from the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).



Hyundai also released four videos giving a first overview of the vehicle. Three show us how "useful" the Ioniq 5 can be during a camping trip, mainly because of the electrical outlets it ‘s equipped with that allow for operating devices. These use 3.5 kW V2L (Vehicle to Load) technology, which acts as a general power source (110/220 V). The fourth video focuses on the vehicle's capacity to return 100 km of range to the battery pack after just five minutes of charging.

Here's how Hyundai describes its new creation:

“IONIQ 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA. Beginning with IONIQ 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.” - SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center

In terms of design, the videos reveal the headlights and Hyundai showed a portion of the front end, in profile. The automaker described design philosophy behind the model as well, but the presentation of the Ioniq 5 will give us a fuller idea.



Hyundai will unveil the Ioniq 5 at an online event in February.

