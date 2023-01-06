• Infiniti has applied to reserve the QX65 name.

• Last March, dealerships were assured that a new model would be coming soon.

• A QX65 SUV would likely offer two-row seating and compete versus the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Reserving vehicle names with authorities doesn't always mean anything. Sometimes, a manufacturer is just being cautious and making sure to retain a name so it doesn't end up in the hands of a rival.

But sometimes, it’s more obvious that the manufacturer is up to something. That's the case with the most recent trademark application by Nissan’s luxury brand. Infiniti applied to protect the QX65 name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 22.

The application was first noticed and reported on by CarBuzz. And because the manufacturer already offers the QX55, which is a coupe version of the QX50, it's easy to guess the brand plans to offer a variant with a similarly adjusted design to complement the QX60 that was renewed last year.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Infiniti 2022 Infiniti QX55

There’s been ample speculation such a variant was on the way. Last spring, it came to light that brand dealers has been told they count on a two-row version of the QX60. The model would allow Infiniti to offer an alternative to the likes of the BMW X6 and the coupe variant of the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Infiniti hasn't been a very active player in recent years, but that could change in the coming months, first with this vehicle, then with a first electric model in the pipeline and set to launch for the 2025 model-year. A redesigned QX80 could also arrive in the near-future.