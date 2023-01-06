Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Infiniti Reserves QX65 Name

Speculation started last spring that dealers could expect a new SUV from the luxury brand Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Infiniti has applied to reserve the QX65 name.

•    Last March, dealerships were assured that a new model would be coming soon.

•    A QX65 SUV would likely offer two-row seating and compete versus the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Reserving vehicle names with authorities doesn't always mean anything. Sometimes, a manufacturer is just being cautious and making sure to retain a name so it doesn't end up in the hands of a rival. 

But sometimes, it’s more obvious that the manufacturer is up to something. That's the case with the most recent trademark application by Nissan’s luxury brand. Infiniti applied to protect the QX65 name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 22. 

The application was first noticed and reported on by CarBuzz. And because the manufacturer already offers the QX55, which is a coupe version of the QX50, it's easy to guess the brand plans to offer a variant with a similarly adjusted design to complement the QX60 that was renewed last year. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Infiniti QX55
Photo: Infiniti
2022 Infiniti QX55

There’s been ample speculation such a variant was on the way. Last spring, it came to light that brand dealers has been told they count on a two-row version of the QX60. The model would allow Infiniti to offer an alternative to the likes of the BMW X6 and the coupe variant of the Mercedes-Benz GLE. 

Infiniti hasn't been a very active player in recent years, but that could change in the coming months, first with this vehicle, then with a first electric model in the pipeline and set to launch for the 2025 model-year. A redesigned QX80 could also arrive in the near-future.

You May Also Like

Top 10 Luxury Compact SUVs

Top 10 Luxury Compact SUVs

In every category up and down the automotive-market line, SUVs are the flavour of the, well, decade. Auto123.com breaks down the top 10 choices for 2017 in t...

2022 Infiniti QX60: 8 Things Worth Knowing

2022 Infiniti QX60: 8 Things Worth Knowing

Infiniti has introduced for 2022 a revised, refreshed QX60, which represents the first major overhaul the SUV has received since its introduction since its i...

2022 Infiniti QX60 First Drive: The Much-Needed Update Gives Results

2022 Infiniti QX60 First Drive: The Much-Needed Update Gi...

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the new and improved edition of a three-row SUV that has remained popular in Canada, despite it being a clearly aging model. Here's...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia EV6
NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models A...
Article
New Bentayga Hallmark
For Bentley, 2022 Was Another Record Year, Wi...
Article
Goodyear - tire
Goodyear Introduces Tire Made of 90-Percent S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
CES 2023: A New Interface for Android Auto
CES 2023: A New Interface for...
Video
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 