• As part of its transition to an electric brand, Jaguar is preparing a GT model to rival Porsche’s Taycan.

Jaguar, whose models are still mainly powered by combustion engines, will have to turn radically electric by 2026. Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about the scale of the task, even if it will require nothing less than developing a new business model.

The future range will launch with a GT model rivaling the Porsche Taycan. The concept for that future model is set to be unveiled in December. After that will come an SUV similar in size to the Bentley Bentayga, and finally by a large four-door executive sedan scheduled for 2029.

A new approach

This new range should be very different from the I-Pace SUV, Jaguar's pioneering electric vehicle. Design-wise we can expect with a more prominent nose - a rarity in current automotive design. The high cost of producing the I-Pace in Austria and the transition to new models partly explain why the current range, with the exception of the F-Pace, has been sacrificed for 2025.

Despite the end of production of the I-Pace, Jaguar says it’s proud of its iconic model. Managing Director Rawdon Glover told Autocar he believes that “without having made the I-Pace, we might not have been able to achieve (the transition) in time. It has helped us to learn directly about electric vehicles – whether it’s the nuts and bolts, or the task of creating a customer journey and actually launching an electric car.”

An ambitious journey to the high-end

Jaguar is preparing a difficult transition period before the launch of new electric models. This will begin in December with the presentation of the GT concept in the U.S. and Canada, to generate market interest in its radically new electric range. This will be followed by a period of inactivity on the market - a crossing of the desert, if you will - until we see the arrival of more electric models. And that's only if there's public interest.

The future of Jaguar design

The brand is losing ground and represents the old school of automobile design. Jaguar will need to renew itself, while keeping an eye on its past. A task that promises to be delicate.