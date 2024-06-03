Jeep Promises $25,000 (USD) Electric SUV Soon

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares told a press conference late last week that an affordable electric Jeep will arrive in the U.S. “very soon”.

And what does the executive mean by an affordable electric vehicle?

"If you ask me what is an affordable BEV, I would say 20,000 euros in Europe and $25,000 in the U.S. So our job is to bring the safe, clean and affordable BEV to the U.S., $25,000. We’ll do it. In the same way we brought the 20,000-euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon." - Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

Which model will it be? Some see a possibility that the Avenger currently sold in Europe could be it, but that model is likely not suitable, given that it’s a little smaller than a Renegade (six inches shorter). When it was unveiled virtually, along with the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer S concept, it was said to be too small for North America. Although, we note that the Avenger is five inches longer than the Mini Cooper SE. Still, American consumers tends to prefer larger vehicles, so the small BEV remains a long shot.

The electric 2024 Jeep Avenger (Europe) | Photo: Jeep

Anyways, for now, we don’t know much about the future $25,000 BEV $25,000 ($35,000 CAD in Canada).

At least, given Tavares’ promise of a launch “soon”, it shouldn't be long before we know more. The Los Angeles Auto Show in November could serve as a showcase for a new Jeep model.