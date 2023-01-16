• The Jeep Avenger won the European Vehicle of the Year award at the Brussels Motor Show.

• And yet, the brand’s first EV is not being offered in North America.

• Jeep boss Christian Meunier says the model, which is shorter than the Renegade, is too small for our market.

Even more than last year, which saw its share of new EVs hit the market, 2023 will be marked by a stampede of ICE-free models arriving at dealerships.

So why isn't the Jeep Avenger, freshly named European Vehicle of the Year, being offered in North America?

This is a question that may well cross the minds of those visiting the Montreal and Toronto auto shows in the coming days and weeks. Especially in the Queen City, since Stellantis will be present there (it has left the Montreal event off its 2023 calendar).

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Avenger - Profile

In a nutshell, the Jeep Avenger is absent from our market because of its format. Without seeing the vehicle in person, it may be difficult to compare its size to other models. But Jeep boss Christian Meunier explained the company’s thinking at the presentation of other upcoming electric models from the brand, including the Recon and the electric version of the Wagoneer S.

According to the executive, there is not enough market potential for this vehicle in North America.

Of course, it could be different in a market like Quebec, but as is always the case, the weight of the American market dictates what decisions brands make.

The Avenger is part of Jeep's drive to become a leader in electric SUVs. The automaker wants this type of model to account for all of its European sales by 2030, and at least half in North America.

Note that the Avenger is only 13.4 feet long, which is 0.5 feet shorter than the Jeep Renegade, the brand's smallest model here. Converted, the length of the Avenger is 4084 mm, that of the Renegade 4232 mm.

Also consider the following comparison. The Avenger is only 20 mm longer than the now defunct Honda Fit, a subcompact. Note that the latter was very spacious, but that gives you an idea.

Let's mention that the Jeep Avenger beat out the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and the Nissan Ariya as the vehicle of the year in Europe.