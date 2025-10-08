Jeep will end production of the Wagoneer after the 2025 model-year, while keeping the Grand Wagoneer at the top of its lineup. What amounts to a decision to drop the Wagoneer name aims to simplify the offering and eliminate the confusion that the distinction between the two models often created for buyers.

The new 2026 Grand Wagoneer, planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, will adopt a refreshed design, with a redesigned grille that will now feature the Jeep logo rather than the vehicle's name. This change puts an end to Jeep's attempt to make Wagoneer a distinct sub-brand.

Keeping it simple for customers

According to Michael Bettenhausen, chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council in the U.S., withdrawing the Wagoneer will allow consumers to focus on a clearer choice: the Grand Wagoneer and its extended version, the Grand Wagoneer L.

“There was some confusion: many customers believed the word 'Grand' only meant a larger size, not a higher level of luxury,” he explained.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer | Photo: Jeep

Powerful engines, but uneven sales

Launched in 2021, the Wagoneer is powered by a 420-hp Hurricane inline-6 engine, while the Grand Wagoneer uses the 540-hp high-performance version. Early models still offered the 5.7L Hemi V8 (Wagoneer) and the 6.4L Hemi V8 (Grand Wagoneer).

The Wagoneer was conceived to compete with the Ford Expedition, while the Grand Wagoneer targeted the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. The extended "L" versions, one foot longer, joined the lineup in 2022.

Contrasting sales between the U.S. and Canada

In the United States, Wagoneer sales have declined by 19 percent since the beginning of the year, but they more than doubled in the third quarter with 16,597 units. It should be noted that the base price of the 2025 Wagoneer was reduced by up to $5,685 USD; its current starting price is set at $62,040 USD (including transport).

In Canada, sales have increased by 14 percent since January and also more than doubled in the third quarter to reach 402 units. It is offered here starting at $81,303 CAD (including transport).

Towards a clearer offering

With the Grand Wagoneer as its sole large SUV, Jeep is focusing on a more coherent and high-end identity, while preparing for the upcoming arrival of hybrid and electrified versions in its sport utility vehicle lineup.