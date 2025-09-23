A Decision Announced to Suppliers

On September 19, Stellantis officially confirmed the cancellation of its plug-in hybrid truck project, the Jeep Gladiator 4xe, in a letter sent to its suppliers. The decision is effective immediately and puts an end to all activities and agreements related to the Gladiator 4xe.

The Gladiator 4xe was expected to be the third plug-in hybrid in the Jeep lineup, following the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee. Former Jeep boss Antonio Filosa had announced its arrival for 2025 in 2023. This project has now been abandoned.

Sales Decline in North America

The Jeep Gladiator, launched in 2019, enjoyed initial success before its sales began to decline. In the United States, deliveries fell to 42,123 units in 2024 after peaking at 89,712 in 2021. In Canada, sales dropped from 4,985 in 2022 to 2,368 in 2024.

A Global Review at Stellantis

This cancellation is part of a series of strategic adjustments at Stellantis as the automaker adapts to changing consumer preferences and governmental pressures. The company recently canceled the electric Ram 1500, and Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati have shelved their plans to go 100% electric by 2030.

Tariffs have also forced Dodge to stop producing the Charger Daytona R/T in Windsor and delay the production of the Dodge Hornet in Italy.

Jeep Bets on Other Powertrains

Stellantis specified that "as customers’ preferences for electric trucks evolve, the product strategy is being reevaluated." Therefore, the Gladiator 4xe will not be part of the lineup, making way for powertrains that are considered more realistic and adapted to the current market.

In an official statement, the company said that it will continue to invest in the Gladiator to ensure its long-term growth by introducing new factory features, more customization options, and additional powertrains.

