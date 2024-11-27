Stellantis Looks to Rebuild Dealer Trust in 2025

Antonio Filosa, the new Jeep CEO and Chief Operating Officer for Stellantis in North America, knows that many challenges await him. In an interview at the Los Angeles Auto Show, he highlighted the major hurdles the brand will need to overcome to successfully transition in 2025. On the agenda: reducing dealer inventory, improving vehicle accessibility, and regaining the trust of business partners.

Reducing inventory

One of Antonio Filosa's priorities is to reduce the excess inventory that is currently affecting many dealerships in North America. In June 2023, Stellantis had nearly 430,000 vehicles in stock. By the end of the year, the goal was to reduce this figure to 330,000, which was achieved, a 22% reduction between July and October.

The CEO said the company was now ready to stabilize its inventory to focus on longer-term strategies. Optimized inventory management is essential to improve dealer profitability while preparing for the arrival of new electric and hybrid models in 2025.

Rebuilding trust with dealers

Filosa has also taken steps to regain the trust of Jeep dealers, after several criticisms of the company's strategy. They had expressed dissatisfaction with inventory management and the commercial strategy under the leadership of Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

The Jeep executive has already begun a series of meetings with dealers across the U.S., including in California and Missouri, to restore open communication and better align goals between the manufacturer and retailers.

Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa during the presentation of the Wagoneer S | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Revamping the model range

In 2025, Stellantis plans several major new additions to the Jeep portfolio, with a particular emphasis on the accessibility of new vehicles. Among the upcoming launches is the hybrid replacement for the Jeep Cherokee, which fills a gap in the range since its production ceased in 2023.

Antonio Filosa stressed that this new generation of Jeep would be designed to meet the expectations of a wider audience, while respecting the brand's DNA. The hybrid model of the Cherokee, in particular, is intended to offer an attractive compromise between affordability and ecological performance.

The arrival of electric and hybrid models

For 2025 and beyond, Jeep is preparing to expand its offering with electric and hybrid vehicles. Among the expected new arrivals, the hybrid version of the Jeep Wagoneer S and the Dodge Charger Daytona will enter the market, followed by the Ram 1500 REV in early 2025. These new models aim to meet a growing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles while preserving Jeep's adventurous and robust character.

4xe badging | Photo: D.Heyman

Hybridization

Among future models, the Jeep hybrid should use the STLA Large platform, a flexible structure capable of supporting hybrid and electric powertrains. This platform is already used for the Wagoneer S and the Charger Daytona.

According to Sam Fiorani of AutoForecast Solutions, this ability to adopt hybrid technologies positions Stellantis favorably in the face of the evolving automotive market. Consumers who are not yet ready for all-electric vehicles will find these hybrid models to be a pragmatic solution that combines fuel savings, reduced emissions, and competitive pricing.

Under Filosa’s leadership, Jeep is heading towards a 2025 year marked by innovation and increased accessibility. With competitive pricing, hybrid models and electric vehicles, the brand intends to redefine its offering while consolidating its relationships with dealers and meeting new consumer expectations.