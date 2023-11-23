Jeep Drops V8 engines for Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer

It was only a matter of time before Jeep officially confirmed it, but here we are: the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUVS will not be offered with V8 engines in 2024. Rumors had circulated earlier this year, but those remained rumours until now.

With the recent upgrades made to the Ram pickup truck, also losing its V8 engines (5.7 and 6.4 litres), it written in the stars that the brand's two largest SUVs would follow suit.

It's the end of an era.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer Photo: K.Soltani

Just like with the Ram pickup, the 3.0L inline-6 Hurricane engine will take over duties for the two Wagoneers. That engine, equipped with a turbo, can deliver up to 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque in its most powerful configuration.

That happens to be more than what the most powerful V8 delivered, which was 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque.

Fuel consumption figures are not yet known, but we should expect improved efficiency. The current Jeep Grand Wagoneer equipped with a 6.4L V8 is a notorious gas-guzzler.

Pricing for the 2024 editions of the two Wagoneers has yet to be announced, as has the schedule for them arriving at dealerships.