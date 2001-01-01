Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair

They say age is but a state of mind, and here’s further proof to back that statement. Here is the story of Joe Newman, a Florida resident who still drives around, hair to the wind, in his shiny Mercedes-Benz SLK 320. Did we mention he is currently 107 years of age?

107 years takes us back a long ways in time, let’s be clear. Joe Newman was born just one year after the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Of course, he lived through the two world wars, 1914-1918 and 1939-1945. As he turned 40, he also witnessed the arrival of Mercedes-Benz in North America.

At 101, when most of the rest of us mere mortals have been saying goodbye for a long time, he was entering politics.

And what's the secret to his longevity? Keeping busy both physically and mentally, says the centenarian. Apparently, owning a convertible doesn't seem to do any harm either. Having a younger spouse might also play a role; his wife will celebrate her 100th birthday later this year.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: YouTube (Inside Edition)

Beyond the incredible fact that Joe Newman still drives at 107, there is the very relevant question of age and driving, and it must be asked. After all, we don't have the same reflexes after a certain age. Maybe they come back when you pass the century mark?

Joe Newman himself says that that is so. That said, he believes older drivers should be tested regularly to make sure they are capable of driving. As for his current driver's licence, it is valid until 2022.

Coincidentally, I’ll be flying to Florida tomorrow to visit a friend. You can be sure that if I see a red Mercedes-Benz SLK speeding away (or idling on the highway), I'll take a good look at it.

One of the most amazing things about a story like this is that it gives us all hope. It makes us realize that life doesn't end at 60, 70 or 80. Barring illness or accident, it ends when we decide it is no longer worth living.

Thank you, Joe Newman.

Photo: YouTube (Inside Edition)

You May Also Like

2013 Mercedes-Benz E Class Cabriolet Preview

2013 Mercedes-Benz E Class Cabriolet Preview

The soundproofing in the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E Class Cabriolet is amazing. It's extremely agile and exceptionally comfortable, and the modern technology and c...

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG now on sale!

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG now on sale!

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG is now arriving at dealerships across the country with a 630-horsepower, 6.0L twin-turbo V12 engine and a price of $229,900,...

Magic Vision Control from Mercedes-Benz

Magic Vision Control from Mercedes-Benz

Johnny Nash sang it, as did Jimmy Cliff and even Bob Marley, but the lyrics I can see clearly now the rain has gone don't necessarily work when you're behind...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Toyota to Recall 52,000 vehicles, 8,214 of wh...
Article
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Discounts Are Appearing for the Jeep Gladiator
Article
2020 Volkswagen Passat
An Electric Future for the Volkswagen Passat?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 