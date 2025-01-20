Kia has announced the recall of almost 74,500 Sorento SUVs, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. A software problem in the body systems control unit can affect the proper functioning of the the headlights and taillights.

The models affected include:

- 2024-2025 Sorento

- 2025 Sorento hybrid (HEV) and PHEV

A failure or malfunctioning caused by the software problem can lead to the loss of low-beam headlights and taillights, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of accidents.

Rear light on the Kia Sorento | Photo: Kia

A free solution for owners

To fix the problem, Kia is making a free software update available via its dealerships. Affected owners will be notified starting February 21, 2025. For the moment, this recall affects American models, but the problem certainly affects vehicles in Canada as well. We await word of a recall affecting vehicles in Canada.

Impact on safety

Driving without properly functioning headlights or taillights can be extremely dangerous, especially in low-light conditions. Kia would like to remind you of the importance of correcting this problem quickly to ensure the safety of drivers and other road users.

If you own an affected Sorento model, don't hesitate to schedule a visit to your dealer to carry out this essential update.