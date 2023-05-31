Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Kia Pickup Truck in the Works... for Australia

For now, the only market planned for this new model is Australia Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Kia is developing a pickup truck for the Australian market.

•    The model will be built on a ladder chassis, meaning it won’t be a close cousin of the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

•    Kia has no plans to offer this vehicle here, but given the popularity of the midsize pickup segment ...

For a few weeks now, rumours have been circulating that Korean automaker Kia is developing a pickup truck. Naturally, that has led to speculation about possible North American plans for this potential new truck - especially as the Hyundai Group parent company already offers a similar solution in the form of the Hyundai Santa Cruz. 

A report by Australian outlet Drive points to the imminent arrival of a pickup from Kia. The outlet reports that Kia has told its dealers to expect a “genuine and serious rival” to the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger models marketed sold in Australia. No mention was made of North America, and while it's not impossible that Kia would bring the vehicle here, based on the information circulating at the moment, it would be pretty surprising if it did in the short term. 

Even so, it's interesting to see what Kia has in store for the Australian market.

The Kia KCV4 Mojave concept, 2004
The Kia KCV4 Mojave concept, 2004
Photo: Kia

For the moment, the truck has yet to be named. What we do know is that it will be built on a ladder frame and powered by a diesel engine. Kia could use one of the diesel powertrains it markets elsewhere in the world (the 4-cylinder of the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe or the 3.0L inline 6-cylinder of the GV80), or whether the block will come from another source.

Spy images of the vehicle in testing shared by the Drive website show a pickup in a double-cab configuration. 

Naturally, Kia is keeping tight-lipped about this future product, merely confirming the vehicle's existence in interviews with the media. “Kia is currently developing a future pickup truck model that will be highly capable and fit for purpose. Additional details will be confirmed in due course,” Kia told The Drive.

For the rest, we'll just have to wait and see whether Kia will explore other markets with this vehicle. The midsize pickup segment is booming. The manufacturer will certainly be evaluating its options.

You May Also Like

NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models Announced

NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models Announced

NACTOY has announced the winners of its Vehicle of the Year Awards for 2023 in the Car, Truck and SUV categories. The Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning and...

Mazda’s Next-Gen BT-50 Pickup: Pretty, But Not For Us

Mazda’s Next-Gen BT-50 Pickup: Pretty, But Not For Us

Mazda presented online the new generation of its BT-50 pickup truck, which you may not be familiar with because it’s sold only overseas. The fruit of a partn...

A Ford Ranger Raptor with V8 engine? Yes, But Not Here

A Ford Ranger Raptor with V8 engine? Yes, But Not Here

Ford’s Australian division is working to make it possible to fit a 5.0L V8 engine into the Raptor version of the Ranger pickup. Fans here can only wish such ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota Recalls 96,000 Corolla Cross SUVs Over...
Article
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale: Range for the PHEV Co...
Article
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander First Drive: Evo...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 