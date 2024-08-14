Monterey Auto Week, which culminates in the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, gets underway next week. Lexus will be one of the active manufacturers there; Toyota's luxury division will be showing, for the first time in North America, two concepts it first presented last autumn at the Tokyo Mobility Show.

The models caused quite a stir there. This event in California takes place around the same time of year as the Lexus’s debut in the US, 35 years ago.

The LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts foreshadow the styling language of Lexus' next-generation electric models. Both studies are based on a new platform and are expected to debut as production models in the next few years. Though considering their very futuristic lines, we can expect to see end products with a more simplified design.

The LF-ZC (Lexus Future Zero-emission Catalyst) concept is a four-door sports car with a fastback profile and a sharp snout.

Lexus LF-ZL concept | Photo: Lexus

The LF-ZL (Lexus Zero-emission Luxury) sedan features what Lexus calls "Interactive Reality in Motion" technology, which enables drivers to interact with the world around them through gestures and natural conversation with the vehicle's system. For example, occupants will be able to point at something outside the vehicle and ask a Lexus digital assistant, such as Amazon Alexa, to answer their questions about what they see.

Both concepts will be displayed alongside a 1990 Lexus LS400, the first model to be launched by the brand in 1989.

Lexus LF-ZL concept, front | Photo: Lexus

Lexus LF-ZL concept, from above | Photo: Lexus

Prototype Lexus LF-ZL concept, interior | Photo: Lexus

Lexus LF-ZC concept, from above | Photo: Lexus

Lexus LF-ZC concept, rear | Photo: Lexus