Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Lexus Outlines Changes Coming to its Models for 2021

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Recently, we reported on Toyota’s presentation of its model lineup for the 2021 model-year. Now it’s the turn of the luxury division Lexus to apply the spit and shine to its sedans and SUVs that consumers will find at dealers in the coming year. As you'll see, not all models are benefiting from changes, but some have significant modifications.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Here’s a rundown of what Toyota's luxury division has been concocting.

UX

2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition

With the UX 250h models, a two-tier configuration in the cargo area improves capacity by 26%. New colours are also on the program for 2021.

2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition, from above
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition, from above

NX

2021 Lexus NX
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus NX

The NX 300h hybrid version gets a new F Sport special edition, available in black or blue. That variant of the SUV features a black interior with blue stitching and special 18-inch alloy wheels. Small changes are also being made to the equipment of some variants.

2021 Lexus NX, three-quarters rear
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus NX, three-quarters rear

See also: Next-Gen Lexus NX Likely to Include a Plug-in Version

RX

2021 Lexus RX
2021 Lexus RX

A version emphasizing black is added to the range for 2021. You will find it, handily enough, under the name Black Edition. It adds an F Sport interior that combines black and white with blue stitching, 20-inch alloy wheels (black), as well as carpets and styling cues specific to the model.

2021 Lexus RX 350
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus RX 350

See also: 2020 Lexus RX 450h Review: The Thrifty Uncle

LX

2021 Lexus LX
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus LX

There’s the same new Black Edition for the brand's largest SUV, the LX. In this case, though, we're talking about an aging model that badly needs new blood to remain relevant. Get to it, Lexus.

2021 Lexus LX, profile
Photo: Lexus
2021 Lexus LX, profile

The sedans follow on the NEXT PAGE

You May Also Like

All-Wheel Drive and a Special Edition for the 2021 Lexus ES

All-Wheel Drive and a Special Edition for the 2021 Lexus ES

Lexus has presented all-wheel-drive version of its ES sedan, coming for the 2021 model-year. That variant will use the engine and powertrain already in servi...

The 2021 Lexus IS Makes Its Debut… Online

The 2021 Lexus IS Makes Its Debut… Online

Another day, another online reveal. The 2021 Lexus IS was revealed today for all to see – at least those who logged in for the presentation. Auto123 did just...

First Look at the 2021 Lexus IS

First Look at the 2021 Lexus IS

Lexus has teased a first image of its 2021 IS sedan, which is getting a wholesale revision for its next generation. We’ll know a lot more next week when the ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
First image of the 2022 Subaru BRZ
Subaru Previews the Next BRZ
Article
Patent for range extender for the Ford F-150 electric pickup
Ford is working on a range extender for its e...
Article
2021 Subaru Ascent
More Safety and Connectivity for 2021 Subaru ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5 Simple Ways To Help Your Dealership Stand Out Using Mobility Software
5 Simple Ways To Help Your De...
Video
Acura Will Present Next-Gen MDX Prototype on Oct. 14
Acura Will Present Next-Gen M...
Video
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveiled: Power When You Really, Really Need It
Nissan RE-LEAF Concept Unveil...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 