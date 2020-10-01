Recently, we reported on Toyota’s presentation of its model lineup for the 2021 model-year. Now it’s the turn of the luxury division Lexus to apply the spit and shine to its sedans and SUVs that consumers will find at dealers in the coming year. As you'll see, not all models are benefiting from changes, but some have significant modifications.

Here’s a rundown of what Toyota's luxury division has been concocting.

UX

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition

With the UX 250h models, a two-tier configuration in the cargo area improves capacity by 26%. New colours are also on the program for 2021.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Edition, from above

NX

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus NX

The NX 300h hybrid version gets a new F Sport special edition, available in black or blue. That variant of the SUV features a black interior with blue stitching and special 18-inch alloy wheels. Small changes are also being made to the equipment of some variants.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus NX, three-quarters rear

RX

2021 Lexus RX

A version emphasizing black is added to the range for 2021. You will find it, handily enough, under the name Black Edition. It adds an F Sport interior that combines black and white with blue stitching, 20-inch alloy wheels (black), as well as carpets and styling cues specific to the model.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus RX 350

LX

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus LX

There’s the same new Black Edition for the brand's largest SUV, the LX. In this case, though, we're talking about an aging model that badly needs new blood to remain relevant. Get to it, Lexus.

Photo: Lexus 2021 Lexus LX, profile

