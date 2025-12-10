The Lotus Eletre "For Me" is a new plug-in hybrid variant of the sports car brand's large SUV. It is expected to launch in 2026, initially in the Chinese market. This model marks an important strategic shift for Lotus as it reintroduces a gasoline engine to its utility vehicle lineup after relying heavily on pure electric power.

The For Me adopts the Eletre's architecture and format but adds a plug-in hybrid system with a 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. This setup is expected to deliver a combined power output of nearly 950 horsepower, positioning the Eletre "For Me" as one of the most powerful plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) on the market.

Its battery has an exceptional capacity of close to 70 kWh for a plug-in hybrid, allowing for an official electric range of over 350 km according to the Chinese CLTC cycle.

The Forme retains the Eletre's imposing dimensions: it is a little over 5.10 m long, more than 2.0 m wide, and has a wheelbase of approximately 3.02 m. However, it is significantly heavier, exceeding 3,000 kg according to Chinese homologation sheets. This is a direct consequence of the voluminous battery and dual powertrain.

Like the Eletre, it has a cutting-edge technology package that includes a retractable lidar on the roof for advanced driver-assistance systems.

This plug-in hybrid version signals Lotus's departure from its original plan to have an all-electric lineup by 2028, a goal that has been delayed due to slower-than-expected EV adoption in several markets.

The manufacturer, now owned by the Chinese company Geely, now refers to it as a "super hybrid," combining a large battery, a high-voltage fast-charging system (900-volt platform), and a thermal engine to achieve total ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometers.

