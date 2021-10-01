Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lucid Gravity Headed for Late 2023 Launch

Lucid has confirmed that the follow-up to its Air electric sedan is on track to be ready to launch by late 2023. The Gravity crossover is based on the same Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) platform as the Air, not surprisingly. The company says that range for the new model should reach beyond 400 miles, which translates roughly to something above 650 km.

Lucid’s VP of design Derek Jenkins took pains to explain the vehicle’s precise mission when speaking with Automotive News, saying that consumers should not expect a rough-and-ready all-terrain roamer, a “rock-crawler” in the executive’s words. Rather, the Lucid Gravity is designed more as a suburban luxury crossover that runs purely on electric energy. It will display “strength and robustness” and feature “respectable ground clearance”, according to Jenkins, but it’s nonetheless designed mainly for use on paved environments.

Early teaser images of the model show a clear line of descent from the Air sedan, and while it’s thought the Gravity will be wider than its stablemate, it will also likely be only very slightly longer. Jenkins hinted to Automotive News that the crossover in its final version could be more upscale than the Air.

Lucid Gravity, three-quarters rear
Photo: Lucid
Lucid Gravity, three-quarters rear

In any event, the Gravity will stand out on the premium electric SUV landscape with its offer of a 1,080-hp powertrain, generated by twin electric motors (an optional third motor will up the output to 1,300 hp).

The second Air model is still two years away, but Air already has its sights on other additions to its budding lineup. Last year there was speculation that an electric pickup was in the works. Now, talk is also of a second platform in development, which would allow the company to produce a range of more-affordable EVs.

Lucid Gravity, three-quarters rear, fig. 2
Photo: Lucid
Lucid Gravity, three-quarters rear, fig. 2
Lucid Gravity, rear
Photo: Lucid
Lucid Gravity, rear
Lucid Gravity, rear, fig. 2
Photo: Lucid
Lucid Gravity, rear, fig. 2

