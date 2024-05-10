• Lucid Motors aims to introduce an entry-level midsize SUV priced at under $50,000 USD in 2026.

The road to profitability is not without its pitfalls for all new companies hoping to carve out a place for themselves in the world of electric vehicles. Among them is Lucid Motors, currently offering the Air sedan.

The Gravity SUV, unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2023, will go into production at the end of this year, the company recently confirmed.

See: Lucid Motors Confirms Late-2024 Production Start for Gravity SUV

It’s obvious though that the fledgling company will need more than just two profitable, but still niche, models to carry it forward. We know it's working on other models, and this week Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed a third model is planned for late 2026.

The new EV will be priced at around $48,000 USD, or at least, that’s the goal. IT will be assembled on the company's planned new platform, scheduled to debut in... late 2026.

The yet-to-be-named midsize SUV will be assembled at Lucid Motors' second manufacturing plant, located in Saudi Arabia.

Said Rawlinson, “I'm confident that we can achieve unrivaled levels of efficiency for this crucial mid-size-class vehicle. And again, I can't stress enough, efficiency is the key to a smaller battery for any given range, and a smaller battery is a key element to lower cost when it comes to making an EV.”

It remains to be seen what kind of Canadian pricing we end up with, of course. Also, late 2026 is two and a half years away, leaving lots of time for plans to change. The promised price could be revised upwards or downwards, if economies of scale can be generated.