Rivian R3X to Launch Soon After R2

• Rivian wants to bring R3X to market right on the heels of the R2.

The Rivian brand is quietly establishing itself in the market. First came the R1T pickup, then the R1S SUV. It has taken some time for the two EVs to establish themselves on the market, but they are now becoming more of a common presence on roads not in the state of California.

At an investor presentation last month, Rivian confirmed a partnership with the Volkswagen Group that will see the German manufacturer take a $5-billion stake in the EV maker, in exchange for access to Rivian's electric architecture and software development resources. The company also announced five other vehicles, including some that it promises will be more affordable.

The next vehicle to be launched by the company is a smaller model. The Rivian R2 SUV is scheduled for 2026.

Rivian has already announced that the R2 will be followed by the R3 as well as a sportier variant called the R3X. More than one observer has pointed out that a profile view image of the model brings to mind an old Volkswagen Golf.

Rivian R2, R3 and R3X | Photo: Rivian

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently confirmed in a podcast broadcast on The Verge that the R3X variant will actually launch first, ahead of the regular version of the model. He also said the plan is to introduce it hot on the heels of the R2, so “as soon as we possibly can”.

We know the R3 will share its platform with the R2. However, the wheelbase will be five inches shorter than that of the R2. Think of the R2 as a compact SUV, and the R3 as a sub-compact (but still spacious, the company promises).

Rivian intends to offer one-, two- and three-motor powertrains, with the latter configuration offering one motor for the front axle and two for the rear. We'll have to keep an eye on whether the R3 and R3X offer the same solutions in this respect, given their different vocations.

One thing's for sure: the future seems to be looking bright for the fledgling EV maker.

