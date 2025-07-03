Mazda Canada stopped importing the popular CX-50, assembled in Alabama, as of May 12. The reason: bilateral customs duties of 25 percent imposed by Ottawa, which reportedly increased the price of each unit by about $10,000. This was too difficult a pill to swallow, according to President and CEO David Klan, who called the decision "clear and definitive."

Despite the setback, the objective for Mazda Canada remains ambitious: to sell 80,000 vehicles in Canada by the end of 2025.

Japan and Mexico to the rescue

To fill the void left by the absence of the CX-50 – which accounted for about 15 percent of Mazda's Canadian sales last year – Mazda Canada is relying on increased imports from its Japanese and Mexican plants. Already, models like the Mazda3, which has often been sorely lacking in dealerships for five years, are arriving in greater numbers. This is good news for many markets that were short on inventory.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Sales up, despite everything

Even without the CX-50 popular compact SUV, Mazda Canada managed to sell 6,951 vehicles in June, up from 6,530 last year. For the first six months of 2025, total sales reached 39,781 units, a jump of 20.5 percent. This is despite a $350 price increase applied in June to several models. Consumers seem to be OK with that, proving that momentum has not been broken.

A transition at the helm of Mazda Canada

As Mazda Canada navigates these turbulent commercial waters, the captain is changing. David Klan, who has been in his role for over three decades, will hand over the helm to Chief Operating Officer Amy Fleming on October 1. This is a key transition as the company seeks to solidify its growth without the CX-50... at least, for now.