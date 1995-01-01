Mazda is quietly in the midst of a transformation that goes beyond simply replacing existing products with updated and redesigned versions. The company is purposely moving some of its models into a more lucrative luxury market.

Two of the models that will highlight this new approach are the upcoming CX-70 and CX-90 mid-size SUVs. The two will be the first Mazda models to launch in our market that get the new longitudinal engine platform that the automaker is preparing. That platform features a 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine that will benefit from the addition of a turbocharger. Logically, the CX-90 should be the replacement for the CX-9 that has been on the market since 2017 in largely the same form; the CX-70 variant will be a two-row version of it.

In case you’re wondering, Mazda does actually have a CX-60 out there in the market, just not in our market. On the other hand, that model’s styling should be echoed in what we see with the CX-70 and CX-90, so we have an idea of what to expect.

Photo: Mazda 2022 Mazda CX-60 (Europe), rear

As for the expected 3.0L engine, it should benefit from a 48-volt mild hybrid system in addition to a turbocharger. Speculation is that output will sit somewhere between 300 and 325 hp. A plug-in hybrid powertrain using a 4-cylinder and a single AC electric motor is also in the works.

With these models, Mazda hopes to compete more with BMW models rather than Toyotas. The plan is an ambitious one, to be sure. Perhaps the line between success and failure will be in the driving experience the two new models deliver. The longitudinal engine configuration should result in a more positive ride and better handling.

The CX-90 is expected to show up before the end of the year, and if we had to bet on the location, we'd have to look at Los Angeles in November, when the city's auto show is held. The CX-70 is scheduled to follow in 2023.