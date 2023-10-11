Mazda has a theme for its stand at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show: the MX-5. The company has already confirmed that models from different generations will be present, but now it has teased a new concept designed to “symbolize the theme of the show”.

The image shared by the company leaves no doubt that the concept is related to the MX-5, as well as to the Vision Study concept coupe Mazda presented last year. Its lights are virtually identical. See for yourself.

That earlier concept was shown as part of a preview of the company's electrification plans. Speculation at the time was that the next-generation MX-5 would be electrified. The automaker wants 25 percent of its products to be fully electric by 2030, and the rest partially so.

2024/25 Mazda MX-5 Photo: Mazda

This tribute to the MX-5 at the upcoming Tokyo show, and especially the concept that will be part of it, is great news as it shows Mazda does has future plans for its roadster. Indeed, a European Mazda executive declared last year that the sports car “will continue to exist forever.”

Remains to be seen what form the next generation will take, but we should get a pretty good idea at the Tokyo Motor Show. That takes place starting October 25th with the traditional media presentations.