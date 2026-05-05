Mazda appears to be doubling down on its strategy of filling every conceivable niche in the North American SUV market. As per recent filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Japanese automaker has staked a claim to several new nameplates, most notably the CX-40 and the CX-80.

These moves suggest a future lineup that could eventually bridge every gap from pint-sized urban crossovers three-row family haulers to fit every family size. Or they could mean nothing at all, beyond a wish by the brand to protect names, “just in case”.

Mazda's Vision X-Coupe concept, 2025 | Photo: Mazda

The CX-40: Bridging the compact gap

The trademark for the CX-40, registered on February 27, 2026 according to media outlet Autoblog, points to a model designed to slot between the subcompact CX-30 and the brand’s volume leaders, the CX-5 and CX-50. This in-between, subcompact-plus segment is currently a global gold mine, dominated by rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda HR-V.

While Mazda has remained silent on technical details, or in fact given any clues at all as to their intentions, industry observers point to the brand’s history for clues. Between 2016 and 2025, Mazda sold a CX-4 exclusively in China. That sleek, lifted wagon proved the brand could move away from boxy crossover templates. A production CX-40 could follow up on this coupe-SUV philosophy, potentially borrowing design cues from the sleek Vision X-Coupe concept.

To remain competitive, a CX-40 would likely lean on hybrid powertrains.

The 2026 Mazda CX-90 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2026 Mazda CX-80 (Europe) | Photo: Mazda

The CX-80: A leaner three-row alternative

Perhaps more surprising is the U.S. trademark filing for the CX-80. Already a staple in European and Asian markets, the CX-80 exists there essentially as a stretched version of the CX-60. It offers a third row of seats for drivers who require extra capacity but find the American-market CX-90 too cumbersome for tighter urban environments.

Despite sharing the CX-90’s 3,119 mm wheelbase, the CX-80 is significantly narrower and shorter, making it a “right-sized” alternative and possibly a good fit for the North American market. Globally, it is powered by an array of 3.3L inline-six engines (including a turbodiesel) and a 323-hp plug-in hybrid.

From pint-sized to premium

The expansion doesn’t stop at the mid-range. Mazda has also held or recently filed trademarks for CX-10 and CX-20. The CX-10 hints at a diminutive urban SUV, potentially similar in scale to the Hyundai Inster, while the CX-20 is widely expected to serve as a spiritual successor to the aging CX-3. We probably shouldn’t expect either of those in North America.