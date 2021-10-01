Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Another Tease of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Before its Unveiling

The trickle of teaser images of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV continues as we approach the all-electric model’s big unveiling, set for April 19. This time around – which might be the last, though you never know – we see a darkened silhouette that provides a fairly good look at the overall shape of the SUV.

The EQS SUV is clearly optimized for aerodynamics, which is kind of essential for an EV that needs to maximize range. We also make out what looks like a new LED running light design. Like with other EVs to date from Mercedes, we discern a daytime running light strip spanning a closed-off front grille, and in back, a slim LED light bar across the tailgate.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, profile
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, three-quarters front
Images of the camouflaged EQS SUV in testing have already made the rounds online, so there are no great shocks here. In a nutshell, both the EQS and the upcoming EQE SUV will be “more seamless, more integrated, more aerodynamic, more futuristic looking, so it will be a new type of SUV”, as Mercedes’s design chief, Gordon Wagener put it to Automotive Daily recently.

As for the inside, Mercedes has confirmed the EQS SUV will feature the same 55.5-inch Hyperscreen infotainment system used in the EQS sedan. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 17.7-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch passenger screen. Not surprisingly, the sedan also gifts its seats, steering wheel, split-opening central armrest and MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment Plus package that includes two 11.6-inch displays mounted on the front seatbacks.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, interior
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, multimedia screen
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, seats
It’s expected the EQS SUV will incorporate Mercedes’ Level 3 autonomous driving technology, which will allow the car to drive itself with limited driver supervision at speeds up to 60 km/h in slow-moving traffic.

Mercedes-Benz announced just last week that battery production for both the EQS SUV and EQE SUV will take place at a new plant in Alabama.

Stay tuned for full details on the EQS SUV and its capabilities in two weeks. And maybe another image or two before that…

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, front
