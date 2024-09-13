One of the next big steps in electric vehicle batteries is the arrival on the market of solid-state units. These promise to deliver greater range and are more lightweight, which would enable automakers to produce EVs that are less heavy.

Mercedes-Benz has just announced an important step in its development of a solid-state battery, carried out in partnership with American firm Factorial, specialized in battery technology.

This week, Mercedes and Factorial jointly announced the solid-state battery they are jointly working on should be in production by the end of the decade.

The Solstice battery has an energy density of 0.45 kWh per kilogram, almost double that of lithium-ion batteries. The companies claim that EVs using the Solstice battery could offer up to 80 percent more range than current vehicles.

Le Mercedes-Benz Classe G électrique | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

800 km of range?

If typical EVs today can deliver up to 450 km of range, this would mean a gain of around 360 km, for a total that would put us at some 800 km on average. This would have a major impact.

The Solstice battery features a sulphide-based solid electrolyte and a new type of cathode that is simpler and less costly to manufacture than at present. The battery is also designed to maintain its performance at temperatures above 194 degrees Farenheit, which its makers believe will reduce the need for the complex and cumbersome cooling systems found in electric vehicles.

Mercedes first announced plans to work with Factorial on a solid-state battery in 2021. Hyundai is another major manufacturer to have invested in this specialist company. Toyota continues to work on solid-state battery technology as well. Most estimates have the first models equipped with this type of battery hitting the market before the end of this decade.

It remains to be seen what the costs will be, and which vehicles might initially benefit.