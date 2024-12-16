• Mercedes-Benz shares a first teaser image of the electric van it’s developing.

Mercedes-Benz is a major player in the commercial vehicle segment... in Europe. In North America we do have the Sprinter, and had the Metris for a while, but the brand is less well known for this vehicle format here.

It looks to want to change that, however. Mercedes-Benz is developing a new generation of electric van models. We knew those are coming to Europe, but today, the brand released a first teaser image of a more luxurious version of the model that will be offered in North America.

That vehicle is due to be presented officially in the spring of 2025.

As part of its electric transition, Mercedes-Benz has developed various platforms, including the VAN.EA, dedicated to vans. It will enable the brand to offer several wheelbase lengths and battery sizes, as well as front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.

Mercedes-Benz' future electric minivan, lighting | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

What we know about the Mercedes-Benz electric van

The model destined for our market will be mid-size, and that it will be designed for personal use, with various interior layout options. Could Mercedes have in mind a rival to the Volkswagen ID. Buzz? That remains to be seen.

We can also anticipate a few uses/configurations for the model: a three-row configuration to serve North American families, a shuttle, even a recreational vehicle.