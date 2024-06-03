• Mitsubishi has filed to trademark two familiar names: Montero and Lancer Sportback.

In mid-May, following a meeting with its dealers, Mitsubishi announced a five-year plan. Momentum 2030 emphasizes electrification and promises the addition of models to the brand’s North American lineup, among other things.

Given how thin Mitsubishi‘s current lineup is, it can use fresh blood. Right now it offers only two versions of the Outlander, the Eclipse Cross and the RVR. There's the Mirage, but 2025 will be its last year here.

It was reported last Friday that the automaker filed to reserve two nameplates with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings are dated February 20, 2024, and they are to protect two names: Montero and Lancer Sportback.

Some will recall that Mitsubishi sold an SUV called Montero in North America, but that goes back to over 15 years ago. The Lancer Sportback was a hatchback version of the Lancer sedan, but its run was short with Mitsubishi abandoning the compact car segment after 2017.

While Mitsubishi's five-year plan doesn't seem to leave room for a return of the Lancer as we knew it, we can well imagine a small SUV named Lancer Sportback being added to the range.

The precise formats of the two models destined ot carry these names haven’t been confirmed. Mark Chaffin, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors in North America, said in May that two of the new vehicles coming to the lineup will be in segments where Mitsubishi does not currently offer models.

2011 Mitsubishi Montero | Photo: Mitsubishi