A few weeks ago, Mitsubishi shared preliminary details of its Momentum 2030 plan, which will entail introducing one new model per year (either new or renewed) from 2026 onwards.

Of the lot, two new products are planned in segments Mitsubishi is not currently present in.

We then learned that the brand had reserving some familiar names, including Lancer, Lancer Sportback and Montero, names that have already been borne by Mitsubishi models.

Now comes news that the name Lancer Sportback is in play. It could be used to identify an all-electric model, more precisely a Mitsubishi version of the next-generation Nissan LEAF that is scheduled for the 2026 model-year.

The report comes from Australian outlet Which Car?, but no sources are cited so there’s reason for caution. The report does note that Mitsubishi has recently reused several of its past names around the world, such as Airtrek, Colt, Eclipse and Eclipse Cross.

In addition to an electric vehicle, there’s all sort of speculation regarding the new Mitsubishi models. A plug-in hybrid pickup, a wagon similar to the Subaru Outback, an electric pickup truck, a small plug-in hybrid SUV to replace the Mirage - the possibilities are endless.