Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Requests $4.6 Billion Credit Line

A new report reveals are that Nissan has applied for a line of credit of 500 billion yen, equivalent to $4.6 billion USD, from major lenders after sales of the company's models crashed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This comes courtesy of Reuters, which cited two sources familiar with the case.

Like all automakers, Nissan has been hit hard with the outbreak and government lockdowns virtually wiping out demand and bringing vehicle production to a near-standstill. The added problem for the Japanese manufacturer is that it was already in a vulnerable position compared to other manufacturers even before the crisis.

As has been widely reported in recent months, after years of aggressive growth under the reign of Carlos Ghosn, the firm's sales have fallen substantially in the last two years. Add to that the fact that Nissan currently offers an aging lineup and you have all the elements to explain the precarious position in which the manufacturer finds itself.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The year 2020 was shaping up to be a crucial one for the company with the arrival of new generations of models on the market. Last December, we took part in the launch of the 2020 Sentra in California, and the next edition of the Rogue SUV, the brand's best-selling model, is set to make its debut before the end of the year.

Nissan is seeking the funding in anticipation of the possibility that the impact of the coronavirus on production and demand may continue for an extended period of time, according to one source. Those who spoke with Reuters did so on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media. As of now, Nissan had not commented on the report.

Japanese business daily Nikkei had reported earlier that Nissan is seeking a line of credit from Mizuho Financia, as well as from two other major commercial banking groups and the Business Development Bank of Japan.

As of December, Nissan had the equivalent of $6.2 billion USD in accumulated debt on its automotive operations, according to the firm's data.

You May Also Like

Canadian Grand Prix Officially Postponed

Canadian Grand Prix Officially Postponed

The Canadian Grand Prix has been officially postponed by its organizers, and no new potential date has been set. Ultimately, Formula One officials will deter...

Nissan still planning to launch its new Rogue in the fall

Nissan still planning to launch its new Rogue in the fall

Despite the havoc being wreaked by the coronavirus, Nissan still intends to introduce the next generation of its popular Rogue SUV this coming autumn. The mo...

Beijing’s Auto China Show Has Been Rescheduled for September 26

Beijing’s Auto China Show Has Been Rescheduled for Septem...

Beijing’s Auto China show, originally scheduled for April, has been officially rescheduled for late September. We can only hope that global activity has star...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Jeep Cherokee
FCA Recalling 365,000 Vehicles over Backup Ca...
Article
1978 Ford Country Squire
This Old Ford Wagon Sold Recently for $45,000...
Article
Rivian R1S
Rivian's R1S and R1T delayed until 2021 due t...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 