Nissan Canada is cutting prices on the 2024 Ariya EV. The SUV is now available at an MSRP of $49,998, or $3,000 less than previous for the base Engage front-wheel-drive version.

The same applies to the Evolve e-4orce and Evolve+ TA (front-wheel drive) variants, now priced at $56,998 and $59,998 respectively.

As for the two range-topping Ariya models, the Evolve+ e-4orce and Evolve+ e-4orce with Platinum package, the price cut is $5,000, for pricing of $61,998 and $64,998, respectively.

The aim is simple: boost sales.

“The revised pricing for the 2024 Nissan Ariya aims to enhance its competitive edge and provide optimal value to our customers in an ever-evolving electric vehicle market,” said Trevor Longley, president of Nissan Canada.

While such a move is bound to increase interest on the part of potential buyers, it might be less pleasing for those who have already bought an Ariya. There’s the higher price they paid, of course, but a drop in MSRP also usually translates into a drop in the vehicle's residual value on the used market.

The Ariya is available with two battery formats. The first two variants are offered with a 63-kWh battery for a standard range of 348 km, behind a power output of 214 hp. With the 87-kWh battery, performance rises to 389 hp, while range can reach 465 km.

The Ariya has been well-received for its distinctive interior and the respectable driving experience it delivers. The new price makes it considerably more attractive, especially in its basic configuration for those who can live comfortably with a model offering less than 400 km of range.

The challenge remains for Nissan, however. Among others, the Chevrolet Equinox EV arrives on the market with a similar price tag, but a range that can exceed 500 km. And other, newer competing models are cropping up regularly.



Note that for 2024, Nissan will offer an optional adapter for the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging ports that give access to Tesla's network, but from 2025, the model will be delivered with the NACS port.