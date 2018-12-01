Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Nissan Working on Next-Gen GT-R and Z

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan’s current 370Z and GT-R models are among the oldest to be found on the North American market, which is not all that surprising from an automaker whose Titan pickup truck was last renewed 15 years ago.

The company confirmed this week that the next editions of its two sports models are currently in development. Beyond that, it was stingy on details.

According to Ivan Espinosa, head of product planning at Nissan, fans of the model “can expect something soon”. Speaking with Autocar magazine at the Tokyo Motor Show, he added that he couldn’t say more, and then said more:  

“(The 370Z and GT-R are) at the heart of Nissan and we are actively looking at and working on them. Nissan is about exciting cars.”

- Ivan Espinosa, head of product planning at Nissan

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Photo: Nissan
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

The executive had nothing specific to say about the GT-R, but he did say the company was still undecided about whether to take the Z electric or not. Some at the company remain unsure if an electric sports car reflects what consumers in the category want.

To which we humbly reply with a suggestion: Why not produce both gas-powered AND electric versions? Just sayin’.

Rumours are circulating that the company is similarly torn regarding the GT-R. An electric powertrain is being considered, but so is a hybrid configuration. There’s also speculation that the next generation of the model is on track to be ready in 2027, which seems much too far off in our view.
For fans of the two sporty Nissans, the wait thus continues. But at least we know the company is working on something new for both of them.

They can always change their minds, of course. Such is the reality of the current automotive landscape.

Our review of the 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

You May Also Like

The 2022 Nissan Z Could Debut in November

The 2022 Nissan Z Could Debut in November

New and credible hints point to the next-gen 2022 Nissan Z making its debut in the fall of this year. Nissan hasn't confirmed anything and remains been tight...

Nissan Considering Taking Z and GT-R Electric

Nissan Considering Taking Z and GT-R Electric

Nissan is currently weighing the future prospects of its Z and GT-R sports models and one option under consideration is to take them electric. The company wa...

Electric GT-R and 370Z from Nissan? It’s Possible

Electric GT-R and 370Z from Nissan? It’s Possible

Nissan is said to be looking to put electric powertrains in the next-generation GT-R and 370Z sports models. The company wants 40% of its European sales to c...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Volvo S60 T5
2021 Volvo S60 T5 Review: The Last of Us
Review
Toyota Avalon 2021
End of the Line for the Toyota Avalon
Article
2022 Volkswagen ID.5
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 