Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The 2022 Nissan Z Could Debut in November

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If there's one car that's been eagerly awaited by enthusiasts for a long time, it's the next-gen Nissan Z. The performance model was last revised not in this decade, and not even in the last one, but the one before that!

We did get a virtual presentation of the model in prototype form from Nissan last September , but the Japanese automaker has remained very mum about the when the next-gen beast would finally see the light of day. We understand the strategy, and even more in these topsy-turvy pandemic times. Add to that the current microchip shortage and it's as if putting any date on anything right now in the industry is a fool’S game.

Be that as it may, we can speculate around approximate timelines. One bit of speculation floating around since the beginning of the year was that the model would be presented this month. Yes, May. Since this obviously is not happening, we turn to the next credible bit of information. And right now, the smart money, as per what’s being discussed on the New Nissan Z online forum, is on a presentation happening in November. The date of the 15th has even been put forward, though it’s pretty early to be that specific.

November is the month of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Just sayin’.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Nissan Z prototype, rear
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Z prototype, rear

The information comes from an anonymous source identified as a “Nissan staff member”. We don't know what position the person holds or how connected they are to the Z file. So we don't have much choice but to absorb the information but with a slight grain of salt.

In the meantime, we can continue to salivate at the thought of finally getting behind the wheel of this new Z, which will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6. The promised 400 hp will be sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a Mercedes-Benz 9-speed automatic transmission (9G-Tronic).

Stay tuned.

See also: The Next Nissan Z Makes an Appearance in Production Form

Photos:Nissan
Nissan Z Proto pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Nissan Working on Next-Gen GT-R and Z

Nissan Working on Next-Gen GT-R and Z

Nissan has confirmed that it is currently working on development of new generations of the GT-R and Z sports models. While it was stingy with the details, th...

A Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 in 2022?

A Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 in 2022?

Chevrolet is reportedly working on a high-performance version of its Silverado pickup truck. With Ford and Ram offering the F-150 Raptor and 1500 TRX respect...

Subaru, Toyota Working on Performance 5-Door Compact?

Subaru, Toyota Working on Performance 5-Door Compact?

Toyota and Subaru are said to be working in step on development of a performance-focused five-door hatchback. There are few details to be found so far, but w...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: 1,000 More Un...
Article
Image of the next Volkswagen Amarok
Volkswagen Registers Amarok Name for North Am...
Article
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 GV70
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 