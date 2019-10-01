If there's one car that's been eagerly awaited by enthusiasts for a long time, it's the next-gen Nissan Z. The performance model was last revised not in this decade, and not even in the last one, but the one before that!

We did get a virtual presentation of the model in prototype form from Nissan last September , but the Japanese automaker has remained very mum about the when the next-gen beast would finally see the light of day. We understand the strategy, and even more in these topsy-turvy pandemic times. Add to that the current microchip shortage and it's as if putting any date on anything right now in the industry is a fool’S game.

Be that as it may, we can speculate around approximate timelines. One bit of speculation floating around since the beginning of the year was that the model would be presented this month. Yes, May. Since this obviously is not happening, we turn to the next credible bit of information. And right now, the smart money, as per what’s being discussed on the New Nissan Z online forum, is on a presentation happening in November. The date of the 15th has even been put forward, though it’s pretty early to be that specific.

November is the month of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Just sayin’.

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Z prototype, rear

The information comes from an anonymous source identified as a “Nissan staff member”. We don't know what position the person holds or how connected they are to the Z file. So we don't have much choice but to absorb the information but with a slight grain of salt.

In the meantime, we can continue to salivate at the thought of finally getting behind the wheel of this new Z, which will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6. The promised 400 hp will be sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a Mercedes-Benz 9-speed automatic transmission (9G-Tronic).

Stay tuned.

