Nissan Introduces Hyper Punk Concept

Nissan has presented the Hyper Punk concept, the last of four design studies set to make their in-the-flesh debut at the Japan Mobility Show (Tokyo Auto Show) on October 25. The Nissan Hyper Punk joins the previously introduced Nissan Hyper Urban, Hyper Adventure and Hyper Tourer.

See: Nissan Unveils Hyper Urban Concept

See: Nissan Presents Hyper Adventure Concept, 2nd of 4 to Come this Month

See: Nissan Presents Hyper Tourer Concept

While the Tokyo Auto Show constitues a “traditional” platform to showcase their products, it's worth noting that Nissan is venturing into new territories by making these conceptual vehicles accessible in the virtual world. Starting October 25, Fortnite players will be able to explore these Nissan creations as part of the “Electrify the World” campaign.

See: Tokyo 2023: A Preview of the Motor Show

Nissan Hyper Punk concept Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Hyper Punk is attention-grabbing both in form and function. The vehicle features a V2X system that allows users not only to charge their devices but also to share energy with a home, or with collaborative events and local communities. The technology promotes interconnection, bridging the gap between virtual and physical worlds.

According to Nissan, the new Hyper Punk concept was designed with an eye to pleasing folks like content creators, influencers, artists and essentially anyone embracing style and innovation. As befitting a vehicle targeting these types of buyers, the Hyper Punk features a dramatic shape dominated by polygonal surfaces and a colour-shifting silver paint scheme.

New Nissan Hyper Punk concept unveiled Photo: Nissan

Design of the Nissan Hyper Punk

The vehicle's exterior design is anything but run of the mill with its bold, multifaceted and polygonal surfaces. The paintwork is particularly eye-catching, with silver tones shifting based on the viewer's angle and lighting conditions.

This dynamic body isn't just for aesthetics - it also contributes to the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency. With compact overhangs and large 23-inch wheels, the Hyper Punk is designed for versatility, made to deliver stable performance both in the city and when off-roading. Its distinctive headlights, taillights, and rear signature are skillfully integrated into the body, reinforcing its unique character.

The all-new Nissan Hyper Punk concept Photo: Nissan

The Hyper Punk sports an expressive front face thanks to those intricate LED DRLs made up of dozens of little triangles in the corners of the bumper. It also features LED lights running vertically over the front wheel arches and has a black-clad hood.

A set of 23-inch wheels is also featured, with illuminated triangular elements, adding to the bold look.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept seats Photo: Nissan

Interior view of the Nissan Hyper Punk concept Photo: Nissan

Interior of the Nissan Hyper Punk

Designed as a mobile creative studio, this vehicle offers internet connectivity and is fully compatible with various creative devices. AI and biometric sensors in the headrests enable the car to detect the driver's mood, adjusting the music and ambient lighting to stimulate creativity and energy.

The interior also incorporates origami-inspired elements and can use cameras to transform the surrounding landscape into manga-style visuals.

Nissan Hyper Punk concept exterior design Photo: Nissan