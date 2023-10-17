Nissan has unveiled the third of four concepts it plans to present at the Tokyo Motor Show at the end of the month. We’ve previously seen the Hyper Urban and Hyper Adventure, now here's the Hyper Tourer.

The first two concepts served to preview the styling coming to future Nissan SUVs, but this is a different kettle of fish. This is a hint of the Nissan minivan of tomorrow. And like Nissan's Quest, the model's styling is sure to be polarizing. It’s also very Japanese.

The very big back end of the Nissan Hyper Tourer concept Photo: Nissan

While the front section is steeply raked, the rear section, square and rectangular, seems to offer plenty of space, which is in line with the minivan’s vocation.

Nissan says the all-electric model is conceived for those who love aesthetic beauty and that this vehicle, which like the others is 100% electric, is aimed at “individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.”

Nissan's new Hyper Tourer concept, profile Photo: Nissan

This being a concept, Nissan has “given” it advanced technologies such as autonomous driving and V2X functionality, which enables the vehicle to supply electricity to outdoor appliances but also an electrical grid, the home, etc.

The Hyper Tourer's design, with sides running diagonally from front to rear fender, seeks to maximize aerodynamics, always a priority with EVs. Interestingly, the white beltline serves as both headlamp and light signature, says Nissan.

Nissan Hyper Tourer interior Photo: Nissan

Inside, there are a few eccentricities. For example, the console and overhead lighting feature traditional Japanese motifs (Kumiko and Koushi) that give a sense of luxury, while the LED panel on the floor displays images of a riverbed and the sky, the idea being to create a relaxing space where the digital and natural worlds merge.

Nissan Hyper Tourer seats Photo: Nissan

And because the vehicle is self-driving, the seats can swivel 360 degrees to allow interaction with rear occupants. They can even use a portable screen to manage the navigation and audio system. An artificial intelligence system can also monitor the occupants' biometric signs, including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration. The system will then select the appropriate music and adjust the lighting according to the situation.

Obviously, we're talking about a model a long way from production, but we can expect some of its innovations will eventually find their way into Nissan production models.

The Nissan Hyper Tourer concept minivan Photo: Nissan