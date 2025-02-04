Nissan Reserves E-Trail Name

• Nissan has reserved the E-Trail name with the U.S. Patent office.

Manufacturers regularly reserve vehicle names, and they do it for a variety of reasons. It could be simply to retain the rights to a name, or else it could be the harbinger of a planned model or variant.

In this case, we’re intrigued. Nissan has registered the E-Trail name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). That, most logically, suggests the arrival of an electric model designed for off-road driving.

The application was filed on January 15. We could divine clues in Nissan’s current global lineup – the automaker offers a vehicle called X-Trail elsewhere in the world, essentially a version of the Rogue we have in North America. The name E-Trail could de destined for an electric variant of the popular compact SUV.

The Nissan Ariya e-4orce | Photo: V.Aubé

It could also mean that Nissan wants to introduce a new powertrain for the model. The company already uses the name E-4orce, which refers to the all-wheel drive of the Ariya electric SUV. The E-Trail name could also represent an off-road variant of the Ariya.

Or else, it could be meant for a wholly new model. Late in 2024, Nissan reserved the name Xterra, once used on a model here. Could there be a link between the two?

Nissan isn’t saying anything either way regarding its plans for the E-Trail nameplate. Automakers’ default position in these cases is that they don’t comment on future products.

It's up to us to watch the coming months and motor shows for clues regarding the E-Trail name.