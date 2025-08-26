Nissan Unveils a Rogue NISMO… for Japan

Nissan has just unveiled a NISMO version of its most popular vehicle, the Rogue SUV. Technically, of course, the new model is the X-Trail NISMO, since X-Trail is the nameplate for the Rogue in other markets, including in Japan.

Aesthetically, there are NISMO signals all over the place, in fact what we see is very similar to that seen with NISMO models offered in North America. Revised body components help deliver a more aggressive style, as do the red lines and accents. A splitter is integrated at the front, while the back gets a distinct diffuser. Nissan says the bodywork changes reduce lift (i.e., the uplift effect) by 29 percent compared to the regular versions.

In terms of performance, there's nothing new under the hood. Nissan did say the configuration sends more torque to the rear wheels, presumably for a sportier feel behind the wheel.

| Photo: Nissan

Improvements have also been made to the chassis and tuning. The shock absorbers, in particular, are firmer, the engineers having sought to achieve a balance between reducing body roll and maintaining the desired level of comfort.

The model features 20-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires, which are nearly 2 cm wider than those of the other trim levels.

For now, there’s been no talk of making this NISMO available outside of Japan.